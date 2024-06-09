UTHM AIMS 1,800 STUDENTS IN COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT ACTIVITIES ANNUALLY

BATU PAHAT, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) aims for at least 1,800 of its students to engage in community activities each year to foster good relationships and promote unity. UTHM Centre for General Studies and Co-curricular (PPUK) dean Dr Lutfan Jaes said that for this purpose, the university has created co-curricular activities based on the concept of sustainable engagement, namely the Sustainable Engagement Project (SEP), involving the university and local residents. It also serves as a way to transfer knowledge from students of each course to participants from the community, he said. 'For example, in this activity, we have UTHM students with knowledge in the field of concrete, and they transfer this knowledge to the students of Sekolah Menengah (SM) Islam Hidayah Pasirris by creating a walkway at the school. 'We also share methods related to fire extinguishing, first aid, cancer awareness, and the dangers of drug abuse,' he told Bernama after attending the SEP Perdana Next Generation Day programme at the school here today. Lutfan said the programme is organised by the PPUK through the credited co-curricular course on self-management, peer counselling, and concrete work involving 90 UTHM students and 101 school students. "For UTHM students, this is a compulsory course before they graduate, where each will acquire communication skills with the public. "It also aligns with today's job market, where most positions require good communication skills," he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency