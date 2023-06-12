UTEM PREPARES SEVERAL INITIATIVES TO HELP SPM LEAVERS CONTINUE STUDIES

Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) has prepared several initiatives including financial assistance for Sjil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leavers from B40 families who further their studies at the diploma level at the university.

Its vice-chancellor Prof Dr Massila Kamalrudin said the initiatives would be provided to these students throughout the duration of their studies at UTeM in an effort to ensure their welfare and comfort, in addition to reducing the burden on their families.

Among the initiatives, she said, were tuition sponsorship and the provision of pocket money under the Anak Emas Programme through the Chancellor's Foundation.

"Under the Anak Emas Programme, the student's studies will be fully borne and this was offered for the first time by UTeM last year.

"In addition, the TUAH Care Food@Campus initiative in the form of food assistance to the students involved is also provided, benefiting over 1,500 students with an allocation of over RM150,000 per month," she said in a statement here today.

She said UTeM also provided alternative assistance in the form of short-term loans amounting to RM500 in addition to the Rahmah Student Menu Programme and the Food Bank Programme for needy students.

Massila said UTeM, as one of the country’s leading institutions for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), also provided TVET study assistance to eligible students.

She said UTeM would also help B40 students receive zakat assistance and donations from corporate agencies to help ease their financial burden while studying.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency