UTEM INKS MOU WITH THREE LEADING GERMAN TVET UNIVERSITIES

MELAKA, Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) has formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three prestigious Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) universities in Germany. UTeM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Massila Kamalrudin stated that they are the University of Applied Sciences Kaiserslautern (HSKL), Aschaffenburg University of Applied Sciences (UAS), and Kiel University of Applied Sciences (FH Kiel). "The MoUs were signed during a working visit to Germany by the Malaysian Technical University Network (MTUN) Advanced TVET delegation, accompanied by representatives from the Ministry of Higher Education. "The agreements focus on international education, research, and related activities such as student mobility, particularly in the fields of informatics, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering," she stated in a press release today. Prof Massila highlighted that this partnership aims to boost international activities and projects, with a significant emphasis on the internationalisation of higher education, especially in engineering, electronics and computer science. She added that the collaboration also aims to promote and develop research, technical cooperation, and educational initiatives, with a focus on sharing opportunities in electronic engineering, information technology, computer science, and other disciplines. "Additionally, the delegation introduced MTUN to FH Kiel in addition to researching and benchmarking the implementation of Work-Based Learning there, along with exploring collaborative opportunities, particularly in research," she said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency