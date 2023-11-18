UST Tigresses secure twice-to-beat advantage

University of Santo Tomas stamped its class over Ateneo de Manila, 80-68, in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Saturday. The Tigresses rolled to their fourth straight win and finished the elimination round with an 11-3 record. Thanks to National University's 81-51 victory over University of the Philippines in the other game, UST secured second place and earned the twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four. Gypsy Canuto had 16 points and six rebounds for the league-leading Lady Bulldogs (13-1) who will face the fourth-ranked Ateneo Lady Eagles in the semifinals. UST was paced by Angelina Villasin, who registered a career-high 20 points, including four triples. 'It was a good experience,' said the graduating master's student out of North Park University in Chicago, Illinois in the United States. She continued: 'It's mostly just practice translating [on the court]. Honestly, we just work hard and do the same things we do every day in practice . We just stick to our system and what our coach wants and we just get the shots that we want." Eka Soriano contributed 14 points, 11 assists, four rebounds and three steals for the Growling Tigresses, who posted a 62-43 third-quarter lead from a 39-33 halftime advantage. Jane Pastrana chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists, while Brigette Santos had 10 points. 'We'll prepare for UP," said UST coach Haydee Ong. 'We'll go back to the drawing board.' Season 85 Rookie of the Year Kacey dela Rosa delivered 21 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and one block for Ateneo (8-6). Source: Philippines News Agency