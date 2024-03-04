UST remains undefeated in UAAP women’s volleyball

MANILA: University of Santo Tomas rallied past Far Eastern University, 22-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-7, to stay unbeaten in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament Sunday night at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Xyza Rufel Gula, Mary Joe Coronado and rookie Angge Poyos delivered the points in the fifth set as the Golden Tigresses claimed their fourth win. Poyos and Coronado scored three points each while Poyos made four straight kills to wrap up the match in two hours and 43 minutes. 'Medyo mabigat yung bakbakan. Ever since naman, hindi nawawala yung rivalry ng UST at FEU. Pinaghandaan namin ito, syempre high respect sa FEU. Ine-expect namin itong ganitong bakbakan luckily, nakabalik kami sa sistema namin at pinanghawakan naman ng players namin (The battle is quite heavy. Ever since, the rivalry between UST and FEU has not disappeared. Of course, we prepared for this, with high respect for FEU. We were expecting this kind of battle, luckily, we got back to our system and our players hand led it," UST head coach Kungfu Reyes said. Motivated by their two-set advantage, the Lady Tamaraws sustained their momentum in the third set where they led 16-12 before Gula, Coronado and Mary Margaret Banagua rose to the occasion as the Growling Golden Tigresses prevailed, 25-23. UST, starring Cassie Carballo, broke away from 13-all to take a 20-14 lead on the way to winning the fourth set, 25-20. Poyos finished with 21 attacks, two blocks and an ace, while Banagua added 15 points, including four blocks. Gula and Regina Grace Jurado chipped in 13 points each, while Coronado and Carballo had eight points apiece. Chenie Tagaod had 11 spikes, two blocks and two aces, while Jean Asis also scored 15 points for FEU, which is tied for third with Adamson University at 2-2. UST and Ateneo de Manila will square off on Saturday while FEU will face National University on Wednesday. Source: Philippines News Agency