UST player wins Balinas Youth Rapid Open chess tourney

MANILA: University of Santo Tomas chess team member Chester Neil Reyes ruled the Atty. GM Rosendo Carreon Balinas Jr. Youth Rapid Open held at Digiworld Robinsons Galleria, Quezon City on Saturday. The 18-year-old Reyes won on a tiebreak after tying for first with FIDE Master Mark Jay Bacojo with 6.5 points to claim the PHP5,000 champion's purse. 'I am very happy with my victory because almost all of the top players in Metro Manila and nearby provinces joined the tournament," the Information Technology freshman said in an interview on Sunday. Reyes beat Jaeden Urbina, Ayesha Janelle Guanzon, National Master (NM) Tyrhone James Tabernilla, Jeremy Marticio, Arnel Mahawan Jr. and International Master Michael Concio Jr. He split the points with Bacojo in Round 7. Fide Master Alekhine Nouri placed third, followed by IM Michael Concio Jr.,Arnel Mahawan Jr., Wenlan Temple, Cyrus Vladimir Francisco, NM Mar Aviel Carredo, NM Al Basher Buto and NM Oshrie James Constantino Reyes. Shane Patropez of Calbayog City, Sa mar and Almario Marlon Bernardino of Quezon City, both six years old, were the youngest participants in the event organized by Bayanihan Chess Club. "The event is aimed at developing good thinkers through the understanding of chess strategies and tactics, improving the logical abilities and rational thinking and reasoning of the participants, and instilling a sense of self-confidence, self-worth and camaraderie," Bayanihan Chess Club co-founding chair Antonio Carreon Balinas said. Meanwhile, the club will hold the GMG Chess Cup on March 23 in the same venue. The tournament is supported by coach NM Gerald Ferriol. Source: Philippines News Agency