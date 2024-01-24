UST, FEU complete semis cast in UAAP boys’ basketball

MANILA: University of Santo Tomas marched into the semifinal round after demolishing Ateneo de Manila University, 80-68, in the UAAP Season 86 high school boys' basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Center on Wednesday. Koji Buenaflor scored 21 points to go with seven rebounds and three assists as the Growling Tigers avenged their 59-74 first-round last Dec. 13. Lanze Ronquillo, Charles Bucsit and JB Lim also registered double-digit scores for UST, which made it to the Final Four for the second straight season. Ronquillo had 13 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists; Bucsit chipped in 14 points and five rebounds; and Lim added 10 points, seven steals, three assists and two rebounds. Troy de Guzman scored 10 points on top of eight rebounds for the Blue Eagles, who succumbed to their ninth loss in 13 outings. Far Eastern University-Diliman completed the Final Four cast following an 86-64 triumph over De La Salle Zobel in the other game. EJ Herbito scored 14 points as the Baby Tamaraws j oined the Growling Tigers for third place with eight wins and five losses. Dwayne Miranda made nine assists while Cabs Cabonilas had 12 rebounds and two steals. Both finished with 12 points. Maco Dabao paced the Green Archers with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Waki Espina finished with 18 points, including four triples, and had 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Vincent Favis chipped in 13 points for La Salle, which absorbed its 10 losses against three victories. Meanwhile, league-leading Adamson University improved its record to 12-1 after posting a 77-62 win over University of the Philippines Integrated School. JC Bonzalida had 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocks as the Baby Falcons sent the Fighting Maroons to their 12th win against one loss. Vince Reyes contributed 16 points, 13 rebounds and four assists; while Justine Garcia had 10 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals for Adamson, which took a 48-32 lead at halftime. Source: Philippines News Ag ency