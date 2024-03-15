UST eyes first-round sweep in UAAP women’s volleyball

MANILA: University of Santo Tomas (UST) aims a first-round sweep when it battles Adamson in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday. The Tigresses take on the Lady Falcons at 4 p.m. with the hope of repeating the feat they achieved in the 2006-07 season. "We cannot be complacent because the season is still long, there is a second round. We should not relax," said rookie Angge Poyos, the league's leading scorer. Adamson bowed to Ateneo, 19-25, 19-25, 25-22, 23-25, last Wednesday. The two teams sport identical 3-3 records. Meanwhile, defending champion De La Salle University and losing finalist National University square off at 2 p.m. The Lady Archers have won five straight matches, losing only to the Tigresses last Feb. 21. NU, which ended a 65-year championship drought in 2022, is tied for second place with La Salle at 5-1. In the men's division, reigning titlist NU and De La Salle meet at 10 a.m.. Both have similar 5-1 slates, sharing the lead with Fa r Eastern University (5-1). Playing in the other game at 12 noon are UST and Adamson, which have the same 3-3 slates with Ateneo. Source: Philippines News Agency