UST endorses Ayo’s appeal

University of Santo Tomas (UST) has just endorsed the appeal made by coach Aldin Ayo for his indefinite suspension to be lifted.

On Tuesday, the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) said that UST wrote a letter addressed to the league endorsing Ayo’s plea.

The league’s board of trustees slapped Ayo with the indefinite suspension following the school’s investigation of an alleged training bubble he put up for the Growling Tigers in Sorsogon City early into the community quarantine amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Ayo would appeal the sanction, and the appeal gained some traction after the Sorsogon City police cleared him from violations of Covid-19 protocols.

The police said the players only conducted agricultural activities, which are allowed amid the pandemic.

“The association will tackle the appeal in due time,” the UAAP said in a statement.

UST recently named Jinino Manansala, one of Ayo’s assistants, as its new head coach, but he was placed in an interim basis pending the verdict on Ayo’s appeal.

If the UAAP lifts the ban, Ayo can once again coach the Growling Tigers. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency