UST dominates Adamson in UAAP women’s basketball return

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) still looked like the championship contender that it is despite the three-year absence after a 106-70 beatdown of Adamson in the return of the UAAP women’s basketball tournament on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

In the first UAAP women’s basketball game amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, the Golden Tigresses quickly stepped on the gas, opening a 30-10 lead after the first quarter.

The Lady Falcons somehow got their offense going in the second quarter and cut the lead to 14, 48-34, at halftime, but the Tigresses showed their might again in the second half and never looked back.

“We’re very happy and excited that women’s basketball is back in Season 85. We’re happy that we got our first win but a lot of work has to be done yet. This is just the beginning,” said UST head coach Haydee Ong.

Tacky Tacatac led five UST players in double figures with 21 points on five triples alongside five rebounds, five assists, and four steals off the bench.

Jovlyn Pangilinan added 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, five rebounds, one assist, and three steals.

Eka Soriano chipped in a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds and was even on track of a triple-double with seven assists alongside two steals.

Dindy Medina put up 29 markers, seven boards, and two dimes for Adamson.

The Scores:

UST 106 – Tacatac 21, Pangilinan 19, Villasin 15, Villapando 14, Soriano 13, Ambos 7, Santos 5, Bron 5, Dionisio 4, Araza 3, Serrano 0.

Adamson 70 – Medina 29, Flor 11, Dampios 7, Padilla 6, Meniano 6, Etang 4, Dumelod 3, Agojo 2, Ornopia 2, Alaba Angela 0, Adeshina 0, Tano 0, Dela Cruz 0, Carcallas 0, Alaba Angeline 0, Catulong 0.

Quarterscores: 30-10, 48-34, 78-48, 106-70.

Source: Philippines News Agency