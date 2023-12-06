UST Celebrates 2023 Bar Exam Topnotchers with Parade and Festivities

Manila – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) community has celebrated the remarkable achievements of two of its alumni who secured top ranks in the 2023 Bar examinations. The university organized a parade, a festive supper, and a fireworks display in their honor.

According to Philippines News Agency, Ephraim Bie and Pio Buencamino, who placed first and eighth respectively in this year's Bar exams, were welcomed back to UST late Tuesday evening by the enthusiastic cheers of hundreds of students and faculty members from the UST Faculty of Civil Law. Bie achieved a score of 89.2625 percent, and Buencamino scored 88.2500 percent.

Dean Nilo Divina, in an interview with the Philippine News Agency on Wednesday, attributed the law school’s success in "the country's most difficult licensure examination" to the comprehensive support provided by the Thomasian community. He highlighted that UST Law, the oldest law school in the Philippines, offered crucial resources like free bar reviews and reviewers to the examinees.

Divina expressed his jubilant and grateful feelings upon learning of the results, noting the university's history of producing topnotchers, including former Chief Justice Roberto Concepcion, former President Diosdado Macapagal, former Senator Jose W. Diokno, and Arlene Maneja. He reiterated to his students the importance of balancing prayer and diligent study.

The dean, who is also the founding and managing partner of a leading law firm in the Philippines, expressed optimism for the faculty's future performance. He encouraged future barristers to continue dreaming and announced preparations for another set of reviewers to be provided free to upcoming examinees.

Lawyer Klinton Torralba, who ranked ninth in the 2017 Bar Exams and is a former professor of Bie, shared his anticipation for the university's continued success in producing topnotchers. He urged future candidates to demonstrate that their success is a result of hard work and determination.

The Supreme Court reported that 36.77 percent, or 3,812 of the 10,387 Bar examinees, passed the exams conducted in September across 14 testing centers nationwide. UST was highlighted for its high passing rate of 85.25 percent among law schools with over 100 candidates.

The new lawyers are set to participate in the oathtaking and roll signing ceremonies at the SMX Convention Center on December 22.