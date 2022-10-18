UST blasts UE by 63 points in UAAP women’s hoops

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) broke free from a tight first quarter to beat the University of the East (UE) by 63 points, 107-44, in their UAAP women’s basketball match on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Golden Tigresses pulled away from the Lady Warriors in the second quarter, outscoring them, 34-11, to turn an 18-15 lead after the first period to a 52-26 lead by halftime.

UST continued to pull away in the second half and even led by as much as 64 points before settling for a 63-point win.

Tacky Tacatac led the Tigresses, who moved up to 4-1 in the standings, with 27 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Eka Soriano came close to a quadruple-double barely a week after Kyt Jimenez successfully did so in the pro ranks with 20 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and eight steals with one block.

Brigette Santos and Rachel Ambos each chipped in 12 markers with Ambos grabbing 11 rebounds for the double-double.

Pauline Anastacio, Althea Lorena, Claire Sajol, and Kamba Kone each scored eight markers for the Lady Warriors, who fell to 0-5.

In another game, Ateneo turned things around in the second half to edge the University of the Philippines (UP), 67-61.

Behind a stellar performance from Kacey Dela Rosa, the Blue Eagles withstood an error-prone game and clawed the Lady Maroons behind their solid defense that held their opponents to just 22 points in the final 20 minutes, 11 in each of the last two quarters.

Dela Rosa led Ateneo, which forced a tie with UP and Adamson for fourth place at 2-3, with 30 points, 20 rebounds, and seven blocks.

Sandra Villacruz chipped in 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and one steal, while Jhazmin Joson put up 11 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals.

Kaye Pesquera made 16 markers, five boards, one dime, and three steals, while Christie Bariquit added 13 points and 10 caroms for UP.

The scores(1st game):

UST (107) — Tacatac 27, Soriano 20, Santos 12, Ambos 12, Villasin 11, Danganan 9, Bron 6, Serrano 4, Araza 3, Villapando 3, Dionisio 0.

UE (44) — Anastacio 8, Lorena 8, Sajol 8, Kone 8, Terrinal 6, Silva 2, Gervacio 2, Caraig 2, De Leon 0, Paule 0, Zamudio 0, Nama 0.

Quarterscores: 18-15, 52-26, 74-33, 107-44

Box Scores: (2nd game)

Ateneo (67) — Dela Rosa 30, Villacruz 12, Joson 11, Calago 6, Miranda 4, Nieves 4, Eufemiano 0, Cruza 0.

UP (61) — Pesquera 16, Bariquit 13, Lozada 9, Tapawan 8, Sanchez 5, Vingno 4, Domingo 2, Maw 2, Jimenez 2, Sauz 0, Rivera 0, Larrosa 0, Gonzales 0.

Quarterscores: 20-22, 35-39, 53-50, 67-61.

