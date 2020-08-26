UST athletic chief resigns

Amid the investigation on the alleged training bubble put up by its men’s basketball team in Sorsogon, Fr. Jannel Abogado tendered his resignation as the director of the Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) of the University of Santo Tomas (UST).

On Wednesday, Abogado left his post as the head of the said institute almost a week after reports began to surface about the Growling Tigers holding a training camp despite the threat of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The director of UST-IPEA also oversees the school’s varsity teams as athletic director, which means Abogado could be held liable too for allowing the Tigers’ basketball squad to hold a training bubble.

According to the joint administrative order for sports practices amid the Covid-19 pandemic, amateur teams are not allowed to practice at all, making the UST bubble, if confirmed, a breach in quarantine protocols.

Since he accepted the post in 2017 as the successor to Fr. Ermito de Sagon, Abogado seemed to have a breakthrough year as UST’s athletic director last year as the school’s men’s basketball and women’s volleyball teams made a return to the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) finals after a lengthy period.

The Growling Tigers continued on the legacy left by de Sagon under Abogado’s leadership as they won the UAAP general championships in all the three seasons under Abogado.

Meanwhile, UST has renamed de Sagon as athletic director.

Prior to the appointment of Abogado, de Sagon served as UST-IPEA director for 16 years.

De Sagon witnessed the Growling Tigers end 10 years of frustrations by winning the 2006 UAAP men’s basketball crown.

Under de Sagon, the UST team won the national championship in the 2012 Philippine Collegiate Champions League.

On the other hand, the Golden Tigresses won the women’s volleyball title twice under de Sagon in 2007 and 2010.

‘Best person suited’

Meanwhile, a group that claims to be consisting of UST students, alumni, and fans expressed its support for the now embattled Aldin Ayo.

The former champion coach is currently on the hot seat for convening his Growling Tigers inside a bubble in his hometown of Capuy.

The Thomasian group, in a statement, said despite the controversy he is in currently, Ayo is the right guy for the UST coaching job.

“As UST prepares for the next UAAP season, we believe that Coach Ayo is the best person suited for the job,” the group said.

The Growling Tigers have yet to win it all in the UAAP after the 2006 Cinderella run to the title, bowing to La Salle in the 2013 Finals despite taking Game 1, Far Eastern University in 2015, and Ateneo twice via sweep in 2012 and 2019.

However, the UST group saw the Tigers’ playoff run last year as something special.

“With very low preseason expectations, Coach Ayo surprised everyone with a runner-up finish in UAAP Season 82 which in the minds and hearts of many Thomasians is a proud moment in its long UAAP history,” the statement read. “His system is finally taking off, and we have a strong chance of finally getting that elusive championship trophy for UST.”

The support group also believes Ayo understood the possible implications of the training bubble and assured that the Tigers will be kept free from Covid-19 while leading it.

“With the recent issues surrounding the team, we believe that Coach Ayo acted with the best interest of team in mind. He would never compromise the health and safety of his players,” the group further stated. “As a good father to his team, he would never put into harm his children and he would also consider what is best for his family.”

Interestingly enough, CJ Cansino, the Growling Tigers’ former team captain, claimed in an online interview over the weekend that his mental health became an issue during the alleged bubble.

Despite telling his situation to the coaching staff, a chain of events eventually led to Cansino being removed from the team.

The six-foot-two swingman has since transferred to the University of the Philippines.

On the other hand, despite the support to Ayo, the Thomasian group added that it will respect the verdict of UST’s investigating committee about the alleged bubble, which was reportedly put to an end on Tuesday.

As of posting, representatives from the UAAP, the Philippine Sports Commission, Games and Amusements Board, and the Department of Health are meeting regarding the result of UST’s probe, which the league will relay.

Source: Philippines News Agency