UST accepts Ayo’s resignation

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) has accepted the resignation of Aldin Ayo as the head coach of its men’s basketball team as well as two of his assistant coaches.

“It is with a heavy heart that the University of Santo Tomas accepts the resignation of Mr. Aldin Ayo, head coach of the UST men’s basketball team, together with the resignations of Mr. McJour Luib and Mr. Jinino Manansala as assistant coaches,” UST’s office of the secretary-general (OSG) said in a statement on Saturday.

Ayo confirmed on Friday night that he left his post as the Growling Tigers’ gaffer amid the investigation on their alleged training bubble in his hometown of Capuy, Sorsogon.

Amateur teams are not allowed to practice at all amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, prompting the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) to open a probe on the alleged bubble, which is apparently a violation of quarantine protocols set by the government.

After receiving the report from UST’s fact-finding committee, the UAAP Board of Managing Directors has already recommended a set of sanctions to be slapped to Ayo and the Growling Tigers, which is to be submitted to the league’s board of trustees for final approval.

“Rest assured that the university will remain committed to the welfare of the student-athletes and that the process of rebuilding athletic programs, particularly that of the men’s basketball team, through compassion and competence, will commence,” UST’s OSG said.

Source: Philippines News Agency