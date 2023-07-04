USIM LISTED IN QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS

Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) has been listed in the overall ranking of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2024 at the 1,201-1,400 spots for the first time.

USIM vice-chancellor Datuk Prof Ts Dr Sharifudin Md Shaarani said the rating proved that USIM is one of the best universities in the world that elevates Naqli (revealed knowledge sourced from Al-Quran and Sunnah) and Aqli (conventional knowledge) educational institutions that develop knowledge, scholarship and skills in various fields involving the halal sector, Islamic finance and banking as well as the delivery of dakwah (Islamic preaching) to the disabled community, among others.

"This year's QS World University Rankings measures the performance of 2,963 educational institutions based on five main indicators, namely research findings, outcomes and marketability, learning experience, global network (ratio of international academic staff, international research network and international students) as well as the sustainability of the QS rating," he said in a statement here today.

He said the accomplishment was due to their efforts and teamwork to achieve the aspiration of being a global reference university in 2025.

He said USIM was ranked at the 501-550th spots in the QS Asia University Rankings in 2020.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency