﻿Use of police mobile units during campaign prohibited

The Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) has reminded police units that the use of mobile and motorcycle security for incumbent government officials and political aspirants to take the lead in campaigns are prohibited.

With more than a month before the polls, PRO-5 spokesperson Maj. Malu Calubaquib on Thursday said the police force in the region are non-partisan, remains neutral and unbiased this election season.

“PNP mobile cars and motorcycles shall not take the lead in any campaign motorcades, campaign sorties, caravans, and other similar activities,” Calubaquib said.

She said mobile or motorcycle traffic assistance are provided to incumbent government officials who are running for national and local positions only during arrival or departure at the point and while in transit to and from the billeting and areas of engagement.

“The PNP mobile cars and motorcycles shall be exclusively used for patrol purposes only,” she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency