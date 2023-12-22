Use of face mask encouraged amid hike in Covid-19 cases

ILOILO: The local government here has ordered the mandatory use of face masks at the city hall and encouraged its use in other enclosed areas in Iloilo City due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases. "The cases of Covid are rising. The effects of the vaccine wane and we no longer have vaccines to deploy. For enclosed areas the City Health Office (CHO) encourages the use of masks for the protection of everyone. For gatherings during the Christmas season, proper protection should be made,' Mayor Jerry P. Treñas said in a statement issued Friday morning. Before this, Treñas said in an interview on Thursday that he would not yet issue an Executive Order since the CHO has released an advisory strongly recommending the use of face masks in public places, social gatherings, workplaces, healthcare facilities, outdoor activities where physical distancing is challenging, and public transport. 'I have already talked to so many friends. A lot of them become positive. It is also your protection because you don't know who is positive,' the mayor added. CHO medical officer Dr. Jan Reygine Ansino Hortinela said the city recorded 15 new cases as of Thursday, increasing the active cases to 79 out of the 1,290 cases since Jan. 1 this year. Four of the 15 have been admitted to the hospital, although they were considered mild cases. She called for vigilance because even mild cases could become critical or severe within one to two days when left unattended. 'Last January our cases were low, so there's a note of peak cases from April to June. This December there was again a rising number of cases compared to last year 2022,' she added. Most affected were in the age bracket from 21 to 30, mostly health workers and students. As of Nov. 21, the city has only 13 active cases and nine on Oct. 21. The lowest number of active cases for this last quarter of 2023 was at two recorded on Oct. 28. Treñas said the hospitalization rate is low, but in case of a surge, the city is ready because it still has its modular hospital. Sourc e: Philippines News Agency