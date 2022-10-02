USA wins 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

The USA has been crowned the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup champions after they beat China 83-61 in the final on Saturday.

Ariel Atkins hit a three-point jump shot as the USA extended the gap to double digits in the second quarter, 29-18.

At the Sydney Superdome, the USA led the game 43-33 before the break as forward A’Ja Wilson, 26, dominated the first two quarters, scoring 16 points for the Team USA.

By the end of the third quarter, the USA was in the commanding position with 68-47 after Kelsey Plum scored a layup.

The USA was in full control of the game in the fourth quarter as they were ahead by 78-49 with six minutes and 24 seconds remaining to the final buzzer.

The Team USA won their 11th World Cup title with an 83-61 win against China.

China returned home with a silver medal.

Wilson scored 19 points to lead the US in the final. Guard Plum clocked up 17 points for the winners.

The USA’s Jewell Loyd had 11 points, while Chelsea Gray added 10 points.

Li Yueru of China posted a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Chinese guard Wu Tongtong scored 13 points, and Wang Siyu added 11 points for the Asian team.

Following the final, Wilson was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2022 World Cup.

Hosts Australia take bronze medal

Earlier on Saturday, the hosts Australia finished the World Cup in the third spot winning a bronze in Sydney.

The Opals beat Canada 95-65.

Lauren Jackson, Australia’s 41-year-old center, scored 30 points against Canada to be the top scorer of the game. Olympic medalist Jackson played her last game for Australia.

Kia Nurse led Canada with 19 points.

