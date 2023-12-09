US Vetoes UN Security Council Resolution Calling for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

New York - The United States exercised its veto power in the United Nations Security Council on Friday, blocking a draft resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, amidst escalating violence and increasing casualties.

According to Philippines News Agency, co-sponsored by nearly 100 UN member states and supported by 13 of the Security Council members, there was a demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and adherence to international law, especially the protection of civilians. The United Kingdom, another permanent council member, abstained from the vote. The resolution, introduced by the United Arab Emirates, aimed to address the growing death toll in the 63-day conflict, which has now surpassed 17,400.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, invoking Article 99 of the UN Charter for the first time since his tenure began in 2017, called for the establishment of a ceasefire, citing the inability to conduct "meaningful humanitarian operations" in Gaza under current conditions.

Mohamed Abushahab, the UAE's representative, expressed disappointment at the resolution's failure, stressing the council's growing isolation from global public opinion and its founding principles. He vowed that the UAE would continue advocating for the council's action to end the violence.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric reaffirmed the Secretary-General's commitment to pushing for a humanitarian ceasefire and the continuation of UN humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

The US representative to the UN, Robert Wood, stated the Biden administration's position, arguing that a ceasefire would only serve to maintain Hamas's control over Gaza. He emphasized the temporary nature of any ceasefire under Hamas's ideology of destruction and the need for a sustainable solution that enables both Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security.

The conflict has resulted in over 17,000 deaths in Gaza, predominantly women and children, with more than 46,000 injured and approximately 1.8 million internally displaced. The war began as a retaliation to Hamas's cross-border attack on October 7, which resulted in over 1,200 Israeli casualties and around 240 Israelis taken to Gaza as hostages. A weeklong truce facilitated the release of about 100 hostages and limited humanitarian aid to Gaza, but the assistance diminished significantly after the truce expired on December 1.

Guterres warned of the "total collapse" of the humanitarian support network in Gaza, which could lead to dire consequences for regional security and potential mass displacement into Egypt. The UN Relief Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) is currently aiding over 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza, including those seeking shelter in its facilities. The agency has reported that at least 133 UNRWA workers have been killed during the conflict, marking it as the deadliest for UN personnel, with 91 of its facilities damaged.