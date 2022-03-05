﻿US sharing real-time intelligence with Ukraine: White House

The US has been sharing real-time intelligence with Ukraine on what is happening on the ground amid its war with Russia, the White House said Thursday.

“We have consistently been sharing intelligence that includes information the Ukrainians can use to inform and develop their military response to Russia’s invasion that has been ongoing. And reports that suggest otherwise are inaccurate,” said spokeswoman Jen Psaki at a press conference.

A senior Defense Department official also confirmed that the US continues to provide information and intelligence to Ukraine, saying reports citing US lawmakers that information is being held up are not accurate.

The official also said the US does not have aircraft flying in Ukrainian airspace or boots on the ground, adding the US’s ability to obtain intelligence “is not as robust as it once was.”

Russia’s war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US and UK among others implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

According to UN figures, 227 civilians have been killed and 525 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war. Ukrainian authorities, however, put the death toll at over 2,000.

More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

