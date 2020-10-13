US provides P73-M in food aid to Lanao del Sur

The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), has provided an additional PHP73 million (USD1.5 million) in food assistance to support displaced families in Lanao del Sur province, the US embassy in Manila announced Tuesday.

This brings the total US commitment to humanitarian and recovery work in and around Marawi to more than PHP3.1 billion (USD65.1 million).

“The Covid-19 pandemic has stripped many households of vital sources of income and made those displaced by conflict especially vulnerable. As friends, partners, and allies, the United States continues to support the people of Marawi to overcome this health crisis and continue on their path to long-term recovery,” US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John Law said.

The funding would be used to help more than 8,000 highly vulnerable persons to meet their essential nutritional needs. Families would receive electronic cash transfers that would enable them to purchase food in local markets.

This is complemented by a messaging campaign promoting safe hygiene practices to equip communities with the knowledge and skills they need to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

According to the embassy, the new food aid builds upon ongoing USAID assistance that supports 3,700 displaced families and improves nutrition for 5,000 children and 6,000 pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The assistance also complements USAID’s work with Lanao communities under its Marawi Response Project (MRP).

As of July 2020, MRP has provided micro-grants to more than 1,000 displaced entrepreneurs, as well as communities, to revive their economic livelihoods and create jobs.

“MRP social cohesion micro-grants, which include small-scale infrastructure support, have benefited more than 14,000 displaced persons and host families,” the embassy said.

The project also provided training, protective gear, and disinfectants to more than 3,300 public health workers. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency