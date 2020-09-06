US Open: Serena Williams bags 4th round ticket

Serena Williams qualified for the US Open’s fourth round over Saturday’s win against her compatriot Sloane Stephens.

In the round 3 game, Williams, 38, eliminated Stephens 2-1 with the sets of 2-6, 6-2 and 6-2 to march to the next phase, where she will face Greek player Maria Sakkari.

No. 3 seed Williams is considered a legend as she has so far won 23 Grand Slams including six US Open titles (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, and 2014) in her distinguished career.

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka also advanced to the fourth round after beating Marta Kostyuk from the Ukraine 6-3, 6-7, 6-2 on Friday.

Meanwhile, David Goffin from Belgium beat Filip Krajinovic of Serbia in straight sets 6-1, 7-6, 6-4 to move to the men’s fourth round.

