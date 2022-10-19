US invests P228-M more in youth training, employment

The United States government is investing an additional PHP228 million (USD3.8 million) to train unemployed and out-of-school Filipino youth, the US Embassy in Manila said Tuesday.

The additional funding extends the YouthWorks PH program for another three years, to be completed in 2026.

This was first announced by US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Heather Variava at YouthWorks PH’s first-ever Skills Partnerships Summit in Taguig City on Oct. 8.

YouthWorks PH is a private sector-driven partnership between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Philippine Business for Education (PBEd).

“The US government is proud to invest in the Filipino youth. Together with PBEd, we are providing training opportunities that will lead them to employment so they can provide for themselves and contribute positively to society,” Variava said.

YouthWorks PH has so far provided more than 13,000 work-based training positions with its industry partners, leading to the placement of close to 4,000 youth who are not in school, employed or in training.

Initially implemented in Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, General Santos, Greater Manila Area, and Zamboanga, the program has also expanded its geographic reach to five more sites – Agusan del Sur, Bohol, Northern Cebu, Sarangani, and South Cotabato.

Among the YouthWorks PH project partners are McDonald’s Philippines, Amazon Web Services, Banco de Oro Unibank Inc., Proudcloud, and Launchgarage.

Source: Philippines News Agency