US Embassy launches P15-M support for PH judicial reform program

The Embassy of the United States in the Philippines has launched a USD250,000 government assistance project to support the Philippines’ efforts to reform the judicial system.

The grant, which amounts to almost PHP15 million, was awarded to the US National Center for State Courts (NCSC) by the US State Department’s Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, the embassy said in a statement Wednesday.

The NCSC would facilitate the Manila Justice Sector Reform Program in support of the Supreme Court’s 2022-2027 Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations.

The NCSC is an American non-profit organization that provides technical assistance, training, and technology to enhance justice systems and services around the world.

Lasting for 18 months, the program seeks to set the foundation for future judicial reforms by evaluating the existing capacity of the Philippine judiciary; supporting strategic planning, and developing key performance baselines and tools for measuring success.

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said the grant to Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo during a courtesy call at the Supreme Court on Oct. 21.

“We must preserve democratic institutions and bring together like-minded countries because the rule of law is vital to democracy,” Carlson said.

“The United States values its longstanding partnership with the Philippines and remains committed to supporting the Supreme Court as it pursues judicial reforms,” she added.

Gesmundo acknowledged that the contributions of the US government and partner organizations “have helped the Supreme Court become more efficient and effective in the administration of justice”.

He was accompanied by Associate Justices Ramon Paul Hernando, Henri Jean Paul Inting, Mario Lopez, Jhosep Lopez, Jose Midas Marquez, and Antonio Kho Jr. during the courtesy call.

Source: Philippines News Agency