US earmarks $2.7-M Covid-19 response aid to PH

The United States government has committed USD2.7 million or over PHP139 million to support the Department of Health (DOH) in its fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the Philippines.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the US Embassy in Manila said the assistance would be coursed through the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

"The assistance will be rapidly implemented through USAID's on-the-ground partners who have been supporting the Philippine Department of Health to strengthen its systems," Embassy press attaché Heather Fabrikant told reporters.

Part of the assistance would be focused on infection control as well as establishing and implementing infectious disease threat prevention and response strategies.

The funding would also strengthen specimen transport systems and laboratory capacity to accurately and rapidly detect cases.

Among others, it would assist health workers and patients by ensuring that hygiene products, masks, waste management supplies, and other necessary commodities are available, delivered, and managed appropriately.

"In addition to this emergency aid, the United States works in close partnership with the Philippine government on health projects valued at more than PHP14.6 billion to improve the health of underserved Filipinos," Fabrikant said.

The US government-supported programs in the Philippines is expected to expand communities’ disease preparedness and access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services and commodities.

