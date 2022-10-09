US donates P7.6-M disaster relief supplies to Cagayan

The United States has donated PHP7.6 million worth of disaster relief supplies to Cagayan, the US Embassy in Manila said Friday.

The donation includes tents and medical supplies, dive equipment and two rubber boats with outboard motors valued to support local humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness in Tuguegarao City, according to the embassy news release.

US Embassy Civil Affairs Team (CAT) leader Captain Stephen Coleman led the turnover to the Tuguegarao Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and to hospitals in the province on September 28.

“Cagayan has 28 towns and one city, including an island municipality and several island barangays. Hence, the donations that were turned over today will surely enhance the services of our PDRRMO, Task Force Lingkod Cagayan, hospitals, and other agencies,” said lawyer Mabel Villarica-Mamba, representing Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba.

CAT has a longstanding collaboration with the Cagayan provincial government, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the PCG on several initiatives such as educational outreach activities, first responder training, medical programs, and support for the local Covid-19 response.

“The US Embassy CAT is honored to have yet another opportunity to work among friends, partners, and allies here in the beautiful province of Cagayan. We have been able to accomplish much in the areas of humanitarian aid, disaster preparedness, and medical response,” Coleman said.

“I am confident that we can address whatever obstacles we may face here together. Whether these new problems come in the form of natural disasters, global pandemics, or foreign incursions, those of us standing together today, as friends, partners, and allies, will be able to overcome any challenge, to defeat any threat, and remain strong and resilient in the face of adversity,” he added.

US Embassy CATs are a part of US efforts to build shared capabilities with partner nations around the world.

Source: Philippines News Agency