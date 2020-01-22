US donates P5.1-M aid for Taal relief

The United States government will be providing USD100,000 or about PHP5.1 million in relief assistance to the communities affected by the recent eruption and continued unrest of Taal Volcano, the US Embassy in Manila said on Wednesday.

The aid was announced by US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim himself during a visit at two evacuation centers in Nasugbu and Calatagan in Batangas.

During the visit, Kim lauded the evacuees' "strength and resilience" even after facing the devastation and loss followed by the volcanic eruption on Sunday that sent thousands of people fleeing to safety.

As friends, partners, and allies to the Philippines, we will continue to support our Philippine government counterparts as they work to address the needs of those communities most affected by the eruption," Kim said.

Washington, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), will partner with World Vision in providing relief supplies that include soap, sleeping mats, and blankets, to nearly 7,600 people temporarily housed at the Nasugbu West Central School evacuation center.

In Calatagan, Kim had joined Philippines Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) partners in distributing supplies to the displaced BatangueAos. PDRF is a major private sector vehicle and coordinator for disaster management in the Philippines.

The US Embassy in Manila said the newly announced funding complements existing support to transport emergency supplies to evacuees, provide technical assistance to manage evacuation centers, and loan specialized equipment and analytic support to monitor the Taal volcano.

