US body to help BOC in handling weapons of mass destruction

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) will work with the US Department of Defense, to enhance the agency’s capability in handling weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

During the courtesy call by representatives from the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency (US-DTRA) to Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz, last Oct. 12, the team expressed willingness to potentially help the BOC with training on identifying, handling, and transporting dual goods before disposal.

In a statement Tuesday, Ruiz noted that the bureau would work closely with the US-DTRA in developing a cohesive plan for the agency in addressing concerns on the identification, safe handling, transportation, disposition, and counterproliferation of WMD materials.

Ruiz added that the BOC would provide the review team from the US government with the issues and challenges faced by the agency.

Under the US Department of Defense, the US-DTRA Strategic Arms Offense Elimination (SOAE) program partnered with the country’s Department of Trade and Industry-Strategic Management Office to conduct a WMD material post-interdiction disposition needs and gap analysis.

The SOAE program aims to support the safe and secure elimination of WMD delivery systems, as well as related materials, technologies, and expertise.

The team has visited the Manila International Container Port, headed by District Collector Arnoldo Famor, the Port of Manila, headed by District Collector Michael Angelo Vargas, and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, led by District Collector Carmelita Talusan, to evaluate the ports’ capacity to perform assessments and dispose of WMD materials transiting through the country and the region.

Famor said the collaboration would strengthen the working relationship between the BOC and US-DTRA while addressing WMD issues internationally.

Meanwhile, Vargas noted that they will maintain its collaborative efforts with the US-DTRA as its international partner in preventing and reducing WMD threats involving illicit goods crossing international borders.

Talusan assured that the port would remain vigilant on illegal goods in the interest of national security and public safety.

Source: Philippines News Agency