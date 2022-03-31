﻿US believes Putin misled by key advisors on Ukraine war

The US said Wednesday it believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his senior advisors about how his war against Ukraine is faring and the state of the Russian economy.

The assessment is based on recently declassified US intelligence that indicates Putin is unaware of how poorly the Russian military is performing in Ukraine, as well as the significant strains being imposed on Russia’s economy by western-led sanctions.

The White House said it has information that “Putin felt misled by the Russian military,” which it said resulted in “persistent tension” between Putin and his military brass.

White House spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield told reporters that Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine has “been a strategic error.”

“So it is increasingly clear that Putin’s war has been a strategic blunder that has left Russia weaker over the long term, and increasingly isolated on the world stage,” she added.

The Pentagon further concurred with the intelligence findings, saying Putin “has not been fully informed by his ministry of defense at every turn over the last month.”

“It’s his military. it’s his war. He chose. And so the fact that he may not have all the context, that he may not fully understand the degree to which his forces are failing in Ukraine. That’s a little discomforting,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a news conference.

Russia’s war on Ukraine, which began February 24, has drawn international outrage, with the EU, the US, and the UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,189 civilians have been killed and 1,901 injured in Ukraine, with the true figure likely to be much higher, according to the UN.

More than 4 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.

