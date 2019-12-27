‘Ursula’-hit Eastern Samar under state of calamity

The provincial government of Eastern Samar on Friday morning declared the province under a state of calamity due to widespread devastation of Typhoon Ursula (Phanfone).

Acting Governor Maricar Sison-Goteesan approved the resolution recommended by Eastern Samar Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO).

Based on the initial reports gathered by the Rapid Assessment Team composed of the governor's office and the PDRRMO, more than 15 percent of the population of the whole province suffered the effects of the typhoon, needing emergency assistance such as food, shelter, and health services, the resolution stated.

With this declaration, the province can now utilize their calamity fund and fast track the distribution of relief assistance to affected families.

At least, three persons have been reported dead in Eastern Samar where the typhoon made its first landfall on Tuesday afternoon.

The latest casualty to be reported is Macario Sabaldan of San Juan village in Guiuan town who died of heart attack at the height of "Ursula".

Two others were Wilson Quizon Ogatio from Holywood village also in Guiuan who was hit by steel sheet, and Carlos Yu Beltran of Barangay 3 in Balangkayan town who was swept away by the storm surge.

The four fishermen reported missing are Clyde Lustre, Danilo Benezar, Artemio Ybanez and Fidel Fabiliran all from Borongan City.

On Thursday afternoon through Session en Consulta, Leyte's provincial government has also placed the entire province under a state of calamity.

Source: Philippines News Agency