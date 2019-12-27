‘Ursula’ death toll rises to 28

The death toll for Typhoon "Ursula" has reached 28, with two injured and 12 others missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Friday.

In its 6 a.m. update, the agency said the casualties were from Regions VI, VII, and VIII.

NDRRMC Spokesperson Mark Cashean Timbal said four are reported dead in Capiz; two in Aklan, 13 in Iloilo; one in Cebu; one in Southern Leyte; two in Leyte; one in Biliran; three in Eastern Samar and one in Western Samar.

The two injured are in Iloilo, while the missing persons were reported in Capiz (2), Iloilo (6), and Eastern Samar (4).

Timbal said all of the casualties are still undergoing verification but common causes of the deaths include drowning, trauma from fallen debris, and electrocution.

Meanwhile, the number of affected families as of midnight Friday is placed at 44,792 families or equivalent to 185,168 persons residing in 584 barangays in Regions V, VI, VII, VIII and Caraga.

Typhoon "Ursula " is no longer causing heavy rainfall in any part of the country but the northeast monsoon and the tail-end of a cold front will bring rains in some areas.

Ursula is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday morning (December 28).

Source: Philippines News Agency