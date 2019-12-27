‘Ursula’ death toll in Panay reaches 12

At least 12 people perished in the provinces of Capiz and Iloilo as Typhoon Ursula lashed at Panay on Christmas Day, the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) confirmed on Friday morning.

Based on the consolidated report released by the RDRRMC at 3 a.m., three casualties were confirmed in Capiz while nine others were recorded in northern Iloilo.

Those who died due to drowning were John Dial and Merlinda Baquilar, both of Capiz; and Joemar dela Cruz, Roel de Asis Sr., Rosa Mae de Asis, Rhiana de Asis, Elgie de Asis, and Ronilo Evangelio, all from Iloilo.

Meanwhile, Victorio Baistista, Basilio Gregorio, Edward Gautani, all from Capiz; and Eduardo Alvarez from Iloilo died after they were hit by falling trees or debris from damaged houses.

Other casualties were recorded but cannot be directly connected to the onslaught of the typhoon, Aleta Nogra, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council head of the Office of Civil Defense 6 (Western Visayas), said in an interview.

Some deaths were recorded in the evacuation centers, and these were caused by diseases like cardiac arrest, Nogra said.

Search and rescue operations continued to locate the eight missing persons -- two from Capiz and six from Iloilo.

Nogra said the typhoon has affected 5,717 families -- 259 from Aklan, 498 from the Antique, 1,317 from the Capiz, and 3,643 from Iloilo.

As of Friday morning, 2,347 affected families composed of 8,722 individuals sought refuge in evacuation centers.

The local government units (LGUs) provided their immediate needs, such as bottled water, food, and hygiene kits, she said.

Our affected families also need construction materials for them to rebuild their houses, she added.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development Office Western Visayas (DSWD 6) has readied about 17,000 food packs.

Luna Moscoso, DSWD's Disaster Response Management Division chief, said the LGUs can request the field office for any relief augmentation.

A total of 4,650 family food packs were sent to Capiz and Aklan as of Friday, based on the statement released by DSWD-6.

Nogra said the RDRRMC has been conducting aerial surveys and Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis in Aklan province.

Source: Philippines News Agency