‘Ursula’ death toll climbs to 57: NDRRMC

The death toll in the onslaught of Typhoon Ursula, which battered a large part of the country during the height of the Christmas holidays, has now climbed to 57, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

In its 5 p.m. update Thursday signed by Executive Director Ricardo Jalad, the number of injured is placed at 369 which is higher than the 362 previously reported.

Meanwhile, the number of missing remains at six.

These casualties were reported in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas, the agency added.

Meanwhile, the number of houses damaged in MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas was placed at 513,626 of which 63,312 were totally damaged and 450,314 partially damaged.

