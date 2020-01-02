‘Ursula’ damage to agriculture rises to P3-B

MANILA The damage and losses to agriculture due to typhoon Ursula have risen to PHP3.05 billion from the previously recorded PHP1.35 billion, the Department of Agriculture (DA) reported on Thursday.

In its latest monitoring bulletin, the department's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Operations Center said the total volume of production loss on rice, corn, high-value crops, livestock, and fisheries is now at 39,461 metric tons (MT), affecting 30,705 hectares and 84,306 farmers and fisherfolk across Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.

Most of the production losses were recorded in the fisheries sector, which accounted for 71 percent or about PHP2.17 billion affecting 48,408 fisherfolk.

For rice, some PHP326.87 million with volume production of 8,761 MT were damaged affecting 20,611 hectares.

The damage to high-value crops reached PHP371.11 million with a production volume loss of 27,831 MT planted in 6,997 hectares.

The DA said 4,540 bags of certified palay seeds have been distributed to affected farmers in Occidental Mindoro, while the distribution of 3,300 bags of certified palay seeds is ongoing in Oriental Mindoro.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has prepared the assistance package for distribution to affected fisherfolk in Western Visayas that include seaweed seedlings, milkfish culture, oyster rafts, milkfish cages with fingerlings and structure, and 20-footer fiber reinforced plastic boats, fishing gear, and paraphernalia.

In addition to the PHP60 million fund under the Survival Recovery (SURE) Program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC), the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) has enough funds to pay for the indemnity of all insured farmers and fisherfolk affected by the typhoon. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency