‘Ursula’ continues to threaten Eastern Visayas

Severe Tropical Storm Ursula on Tuesday continued to intensify, threatening Eastern Visayas, as more areas in the Visayas and Luzon were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2.

At 10 a.m., the center of the severe tropical storm was estimated based on all available data, including the Guiuan Doppler Radar, at 185 km. east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

On its 11 a.m. update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said "Ursula" is forecast to make landfall over Eastern Samar in the afternoon or early evening. It has maximum sustained winds of up to 110 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 135 kph. The storm is moving west-northwest at 20 kph.

It may intensify into a typhoon before landfall and as such, TCWS No. 3 may be raised over portions of Eastern Visayas in the afternoon.

Damaging gale to storm-force winds are expected to begin affecting areas under TCWS No. 2 in Eastern Visayas in the afternoon; in Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, Aklan, Capiz and portions of Antique, Iloilo, and northern Cebu on Tuesday night; in Marinduque, the southern portion of Quezon, and portions of the Mindoro provinces on Wednesday morning.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday noon, occasional to frequent heavy rains are expected over Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, northern and central Cebu, northern Negros Provinces, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, and Romblon.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are expected over the rest of the Bicol region, Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and the rest of the Visayas and Surigao del Norte.

Rough sea conditions will prevail over the eastern seaboards of the country in the afternoon or evening over the inland waters of Southern Luzon and the Visayas, and on Wednesday afternoon over the western seaboards of Southern Luzon.

Sea travel is risky over these areas, the weather bureau warned.

