URCC introduces ‘slap rap’ battles

The Universal Reality Combat Challenge (URCC) is bringing in a new addition in its upcoming fight card. The mixed martial arts organization recently announced that two "slap rap" matches will take place at URCC 84: Rage at Xylo at The Palace in Taguig on April 25. "Slap rap" is a fusion of verbal and physical altercations as the rappers will first engage in a typical rap battle but in the next round, they will exchange slaps. 'We'll be hosting the first ever slap rap battle. It's first of its kind. We have a lot of innovative things we'd like to introduce here in URCC,' URCC president Alvin Aguilar said in a statement over the weekend. Ronmar "South Piezze" Tubig battles "Sir Deo" Destreza in one slap rap match, while the other showdown pits John Kenneth "Cloza Mafia" Reyes and Daniel "Taz" Wiggins. Meanwhile, a grudge match between Arvin Chan (8-9) and Mariano Jones (1-0) is among the fights to watch out for at URCC 84. 'We want to see how the saga of Arvin Chan and Mariano Jones come to end,' Aguilar said. The main event pits Eros Baluyut (1-0) and EF Sevilla (5-3), both known jiujitsu practitioners. 'We have two of the best black belters in the Philippines going at each other and I really can't wait for April 25,' Aguilar said. On the other hand, former ONE Championship fighter Jomary Torres (4-5) makes her URCC debut against unbeaten Mariane Mariano (2-0). In the preliminary bouts, Rex De Lara (10-8) battles debuting John Carranza (1-0) in the featherweight class; Rhino Casipe (0-0) meets Kervin Lampacan (0-0) in the flyweight category; and Marvin Dela Cruz (0-1) clashes against Denzel Dimaguila (1-2) in another flyweight bout. In the amateur bouts, Nigerian Emmanuel Epkeusi (4-3) squares off with Indian Mohammed Aslam (10-0) at welterweight and Jan Ilarde (2-0) collides against AJ Castellano (2-0) in the heavyweight category.

Source: Philippines News Agency