Urban dev’t project to transform Pasig River into a commercial hotspot

MANILA: The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is eyeing to boost commercial activities along the stretch of historic Pasig River and its surrounding areas under the Pasig Urban Development Program. DHSUD Undersecretary Avelino Tolentino III on Monday said the public can enjoy the benefits of an improved riverbank. 'Naniniwala po tayo na kapag po ang ating kababayan, magagamit itong riverbanks bilang isang mode of transportation, bilang isang lugar kung sa'n sila pwedeng mamasyal, sa'n sila pwedeng magkaroon po ng commercial activities, makipagkita sa mga kanilang mga kaibigan at mahal sa buhay, nakikita natin na dadami ang makikinabang sa Ilog Pasig (The public can use the riverbanks as a mode of transportation, as a place where they can go for a walk, where they can have commercial activities, meet their friends and loved ones. We can see that more and more people will benefit from the Pasig River)," Tolentino said in a Bagong Pilipinas press briefing aired over People's Televis ion Network. He added that the establishment of more commercial and recreational projects for public use aligns with the agency's call for rehabilitating the river for enhanced recreation, tourism and sustainable human settlement. The commercialization of the riverbanks will also encourage the private sector to collaborate with the government in maintaining the river, he added. 'Dadami po ang ating stakeholders at magkakaroon ng level of awareness ang ating mga kababayan na siya na pong tutulong sa ating pamahalaan upang masiguradong laging malinis at laging buhay ang Ilog Pasig (Our stakeholders will increase and our countrymen will have a level of awareness in helping the government ensure that the Pasig River is always clean and lively)," Tolentino said. Climate resilience, he said, is among the benefits of the urbanization of Pasig River, citing that the private sector who will invest and partner with the government in building mix-use buildings and recreational spaces are expected to help in mitigati ng risks associated with weather events. The project aims to cover the 25-kilometer stretch of Pasig River, including the river bodies connecting Manila Bay to Laguna de Bay. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the ceremonial opening of the 'Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli: Pasig River Urban Development Showcase Area' on Jan. 17 as part of the administration's efforts to bring back its old glory. In his speech, Marcos reminded the public that the project does not only aim to look back at the historical significance of the Pasig River, but also to focus on the transformation of the waterway with safe walkways and bikeways along its banks, greener corridor and a string of parks for nearby communities. The Pasig River used to be a means for transportation and a source of food and water. Some historical accounts even compared it to the Grand Canal of Venice, Italy.