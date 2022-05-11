﻿Uptick in Covid-19 cases after poll week expected: expert

An infectious diseases expert is not discounting the possible rise in the number of Covid-19 infections after the election week.

In a televised public briefing Wednesday, Dr. Rontgene Solante, Vaccine Experts Panel member, said there had been super spreader events prior to the election day such as political sorties where minimum public health standards were violated.

“In fact, meron tayo mga nakitaan ngayon na ibang mga pasyente na merong mga mild symptoms lang naman, and they are positive, so, ibig sabihin dun nakuha ‘yan, either sa presinto or before siya bumoto at bumoto siya nakuha niya (We’ve seen patients with mild symptoms, and they’re positive, so it means, they got it either at the precinct or before they voted) so, those are the possible scenarios,” he added.

Earlier, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said some 31 voters nationwide were sent home on election day to self-isolate due to Covid-19-related symptoms.

Health experts say the country has high protection against the BA.2 Omicron variant from the Covid-19 vaccines available in the country.

“Sana naman hindi ganun kataas…Ang medyo nangagamba tayo kapag pumasok dito ‘yung BA.4 at saka BA.5 ([I] hope the [case surge] won’t be that high…We’ll be concerned if the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants enter the country),” Solante said.

The incubation period of the virus from exposure to the first symptoms usually averages three to five days, he said.

“So, halimbawa, kung lahat mataas ang exposure noong May 9, magbilang tayo ng mga seven days or five to seven days, magre-reflect yan (for example, if everyone has high exposure on May 9, let’s count seven days or five to seven days, it will reflect), most likely next week,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency