UP’s Precious Eve Ferrer Wins Queen of the North Chess Championship in Laoag City

MANILA: Precious Eve Ferrer, representing the University of the Philippines (UP), has clinched the title of Queen of the North chess champion. The championship match was held at the Ilocos Norte National High School gymnasium in Laoag City on Saturday.

The third-seeded player from Lingayen, Pangasinan, triumphed over Nicole Elaiza Bulalaque, the No. 11 seed from the host city, in a decisive 59-move game using the London System Opening. Ferrer, a 21-year-old senior studying Library and Information Science at UP Diliman, expressed her joy at winning the title, especially considering the strong competition from top players across Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan.

Ferrer's impressive performance in the tournament, comprising nine wins and two draws, earned her 10 points and a PHP60,000 cash prize. Her victory also secured her the Woman National Master title, as confirmed by Jayson Gonzales, the CEO of the National Chess Federation of the Philippines.

During the tournament, Ferrer defeated several notable players, including Mary Kaye Gonzales, Azariah Daniel Cajigal, Rachelle Joy Pascua, Elizsa Gayle Cafirma, Shantelle Marie Root, Shaniah Francine Tamayo, Crishelle Angelica Dequillo, and Jheycelle Subia. She also drew matches against Jallen Herzchelle Agra and Woman National Master Mhage Gerriahlou Sebastian.

Mhage Gerriahlou Sebastian, representing the Far Eastern University, secured second place with 9 points and a PHP30,000 prize after defeating Princess Giovalyn Asan in the London System Opening.

The tournament also saw notable performances from Rachelle Joy Pascua, Jallen Herzchelle Agra, Shaniah Francine Tamayo, Elizsa Gayle Cafirma, Shantelle Marie Root, Nicole Elaiza Bulalaque, Crishelle Angelica Dequillo, and Angelica Mae Utleg.

The 11-round Swiss system tournament received support from Mayor Michael Keon, UP Vanguard Inc. 102nd Homecoming chair Aldwin Galapon, the Philippine Sports Commission, Pag-IBIG Fund, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, and international arbiter Ricky Navalta.