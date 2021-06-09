Upper Canada Mining announces James Crawford as new Chief Executive Officer effective immediately

CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Management and Directors of Upper Canada Mining Inc (UCM), a private Canadian company in the business of mining, exploration and production, primarily in gold and silver, are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Crawford as Chief Executive Officer of the company effective immediately. Mr. Crawford will succeed Paul Haber, who has been acting as interim CEO until this time and will continue on as Chairman.

James is a talented and experienced veteran of the Mining industry in Canada. His history includes several executive management roles at a number of Canadian resource companies, some of which are publicly traded. His resume includes companies such as Conuma Coal Resources Ltd, Peregrine Diamonds, Crosshair Energy, Ridgemont Iron Ore and Savary Gold. He has also been a significant member of various teams responsible for multi-million dollar financings for Alderon Iron Ore, Jet Metal and Savary Gold.

On the operations side, he has been involved with every step of the exploration/development/mining chain from grass roots field mapping and soil sampling all the way to multi-million tonne open-pit mining.

Some of his successes include:

Holding King & Bay West Management “in the black” through a 90% fall-off in revenue over a three-year period;

Achieving 150% of target volume recovery within the original budget for Peregrine Diamond’s DO-27 bulk sample program;

Redirecting Rio Tinto’s Thunder Bay diamond processing facility from a cost to a revenue centre for the first time in its 11 year history;

Receiving Kennecott Canada Safety Award for successfully relocating a DMS facility from Arkansas to Ontario without a single HSEC incident.

James was quoted as saying, “I am excited to be a part of the team at UCM. This is precisely the type of role I have been searching for and it is difficult to imagine a role more closely suited to my current level of experience and education.”

Management stated, “We have met and interviewed Jim and found him to be utterly professional and outstanding in his experience. He is clearly the ideal candidate and perfectly qualified to take on the role of CEO. We are excited to have him on the team and look forward to the energy he will inject into steering the company and our projects and creating successes similar to his past achievements.”

About Upper Canada Mining Inc.

Upper Canada Mining is a private company incorporated and registered in Canada that is in the business of mining, exploration and production, primarily in gold and silver.

UCM recently executed an Option Agreement with Strategic Metals and is focused on the Mt. Hinton project in Yukon Territory.

