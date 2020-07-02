UPLB employee’s kin tests positive for Covid-19

The University of the Philippines campus here announced that its jurisdiction has now been hit by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a statement on Thursday, UPLB announced that a relative of one of its employees was tested positive for Covid-19. The family is living inside the campus.

“[The patient] is now in quarantine at a government hospital in Laguna. Contact tracing has been done. The employee and all the members of their household have also undergone throat swab. They are observing quarantine protocols while awaiting results,” the academe said.

UPLB also said its University Health Service, University Police Force, and even the municipal police department have joined hands in monitoring the patient’s situation.

Barangay Batong Malake, where the university is situated, as well as the municipal government, has yet to issue a statement regarding the new development.

While the town has already tallied 48 positive Covid-19 cases prior to this, all of them are from outside the UPLB campus, and it has never had one Covid-19 case within its premises until Thursday.

The development happened just a few days before its new Covid-19 testing center will officially open.

No disinformation

Meanwhile, UPLB urged all its constituents whether they are living in the campus or are now already in their home provinces not to share unverified Covid-19 reports “to avoid causing fear and alarm.”

This advice came after rumors surfaced that some people from the school’s Institute of Plant Breeding, National Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, and Chemical Engineering Department made a contact with a person positive of Covid-19.

No official word from the said units has been made regarding this.

UPLB also reminded its constituents to follow the protocols set to slow down the spread of the virus like frequent handwashing, wearing of face masks, and physical distancing.

Source: Philippines News Agency