KUALA LUMPUR, Upholding the Malay language must go hand in hand with the strengthening of English as a second language, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek. She said English is not just a subject to be studied, but a valuable tool that opens doors to a world of possibilities. 'A significant stride in this direction is the implementation of the MBMMBI (Upholding the Malay Language and Strengthening Command of English) policy. 'This policy endeavours to preserve the Malay language as a national language while harnessing the economic potential of English as a global language,' she said in her speech at the ELS Language Centres (ELS) English Language Ambassador Award ceremony here today. Fadhlina said that aside from empowering both languages, the government is currently focusing on four key aspects, namely digital, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM); Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), as well as the expanding preschool education. 'There is no room for compromise because we recognise the demand for proficiency not only in the Malay language but also mastery of English as reinforcement in certain sectors and as a second language for children to excel in STEM, TVET and digital fields,' he said. Meanwhile, commenting on a news report regarding experts' suggestion to introduce STEM fields among children as young as four years old, Fadhlina said the Education Ministry carefully considers all viewpoints. 'We are currently conducting engagement sessions and have unveiled the framework for the 2027 school curriculum. All these elements are being incorporated to strengthen implementation at the preschool level,' she told reporters. Earlier, Fadhlina presented prizes to the top 10 winners of the online essay writing competition, which drew participation from 30,987 Form Four and Form Five students from 516 schools nationwide last year. Nur Maisara Ahmad Joha, 18, from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato Sheikh Ahmad, Perlis, won the grand prize worth RM15,000, including a seve n-day study tour to the University of Adelaide in Australia and a cash award of RM2,000. ELS Malaysia is a franchise of the US-based ELS Language Centres. Established in 1990, it has four strategically located centres in Kuala Lumpur, Subang Jaya, Universiti Putra Malaysia in Serdang and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia in Skudai. Source: BERNAMA News Agency