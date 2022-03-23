﻿Upgrade of NegOcc provincial hospital gets Senate nod

Negros Occidental Third District Representative Jose Francisco Benitez on Wednesday lauded the Senate’s approval of House Bill (HB) 10463 that will increase the bed capacity of the Teresita Lopez Jalandoni Provincial Hospital (TLJPH) in Silay City.

“We thank Senator Bong Go for the support. Our bill is closer to becoming a law,” he said in a statement.

Benitez, whose area of jurisdiction includes Silay City, said HB 10463, which seeks to increase the hospital’s authorized number of beds from 100 to 300, is an important measure that will enhance the hospital’s capacity to address the health care needs of Negros residents.

The proposed legislation was approved during a public hearing on Tuesday presided by Senator Christopher Lawrence Go, chairman of the committee on health and demography.

According to the bill, the provincial hospital’s existing professional health care services and facilities will also be upgraded to conform with and be commensurate to the increase in bed capacity.

The existing workforce, which includes doctors, nurses, and support personnel, will also be increased.

During the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the provincial government established a molecular laboratory at the hospital to conduct reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests.

Also being constructed at the hospital compound is the PHP100-million infectious disease facility called the Center for Emerging and Re-Emerging Diseases, with support funding from the Department of Health Facilities Enhancement Program through Go’s office.

In a statement, Go said although the number of Covid-19 cases are on a decline, the country must still prepare itself for future pandemics.

He said establishing and upgrading hospitals should not be treated as a burden but rather as an investment in health.

“We had difficulty during the early onset of the pandemic because of our neglect in our health care system capacity. The national and local government must work together to provide funding for the much needed health services,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency