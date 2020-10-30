UPDATE – Trip.com LIVE series revitalizes regional markets, boosting global travel recovery

Trip.com LIVE Singapore livestream promotion banner

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From 10 October to 11 November 2020, leading online travel services provider, Trip.com Group has launched the “LIVE for Trip” campaign as part of its “Travel On” initiative to bolster the recovery of the global travel industry.

29 October marked a key day in the LIVE for Trip campaign, with Trip.com LIVE broadcasts from Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan. Hosted on Trip.com’s regional Facebook and YouTube social media accounts, localized Trip.com LIVE shows targeted audiences in the region with specialized product offerings and huge discounts, part of the USD 150 million in discounts and subsidies given out by Trip.com Group during the LIVE for Trip campaign.

Following the recent announcement of the planned Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble, the Singapore Trip.com LIVE livestream was dedicated to showcasing Hong Kong and local hotels with the Halloween-themed tagline: “#TripFlashSale – Come in for a Spooktacular deal!” According to Trip.com Group data, on 15 October in the two hours after the announcement of the in-principle agreement to open a SG-HK travel bubble, search volumes in Singapore for flights grew by 56.4%, followed by a 40% increase in local hotel searches.

In light of this announcement, the Hong Kong Trip.com LIVE advertised a wide range of Singapore hotel discounts as well as local staycation hotel deals, in addition to useful information for Hong Kong customers planning on venturing to Singapore for their next trip.

The Trip.com LIVE Japan broadcast was hosted by well-known YouTube travel KOL Onada, who shared a series of “workcation” resorts with viewers. The two-hour special featured discounts on therapeutic hot springs and ryokan innsfor Trip.com’s Japanese audience to enjoy the new ‘working from hotel’ trend.

From 23 March to 28 October, Trip.com Group’s livestream series have altogether generated more than USD 360 million in GMV and received more than 150 million global views. Throughout this year, Trip.com Group has deployed innovative solutions to meet the challenges presented by COVID-19 to encourage the recovery of travel. Trip.com LIVE is an important element in Trip.com Group’s efforts to inspire customers to plan their next trip. By working with local travel industry partners and KOLs, Trip.com LIVE shows engage customers to consider traveling again with incredible discounts and tailored products.

On October 28, LIVE for Trip’s livestream marathon and four-hour BOSS Live show generated GMV of USD 56 million, offering customers discounts on a huge range of hotels, flights, attraction tickets and more. Trip.com Group’s Boss Live broadcast debuted on 23 March, 2020 in Shanghai, China. It has since become a regular live broadcast on every Wednesday, featuring Trip.com Group Chairman and co-founder, James Liang. Trip.com Group’s use of innovative marketing channels and formats – with livestream shows engaging customers during the pandemic – is an industry first.

Since June 2020, following the announcement of the Travel On initiative, Trip.com LIVE shows have taken place in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. Customers around the region have tuned in for top discounts on travel products tailored to their local market, boosting domestic travel and laying the foundations for the future global travel recovery.

About Trip.com Group:

Trip.com Group is a leading one-stop travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission of ‘making every trip the perfect trip’.

