Up to P100-K at stake in Independence Day cooking tilt

MANILA: The government has allocated prizes up to PHP100,000 for those who could showcase the best and unique versions of adobo (vinegar-braised dish) and pancit (noodles) in the cooking competition at Quirino Grandstand in Manila organized in line with the 126th Independence Day celebration. "These dishes, beloved throughout the country, are known for their regional variations, making them perfect for the competition that highlights local flavors and cooking techniques," Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu told the Philippine News Agency on Tuesday. He added that adobo, whether chicken, pork or seafood, could vary in preparation and ingredients across regions, each telling story of origin. Mangudadatu said pancit is another dish that comes in various forms such as palabok and bihon, which are flavorful and reflect local taste and ingredients available. The competition, which ends June 12, was made possible through the collaboration of the TESDA, Depa rtment of Agriculture and Department of Trade and Industry. TESDA made the mechanics and guidelines, provided the equipment, and managed the conduct of the contest. There are 51 competitors from the public during the first two days. The number does not include uniformed personnel and heads of government agencies, the two other categories. "TESDA regional offices identified their respective representatives for the adult and kid categories. The contest is open for amateur cooks, 18 to 25 years old for adults and 10 to 15 years old for kids," Mangudadatu said. A maximum two participants are allowed per region as one will cook adobo and the other will cook pancit. Two participants per government agency were also allowed. The four categories are adults, kids, Kawani ng Gobyerno (heads of government agencies) and uniformed personnel. Winners in the four categories will each receive PHP100,000; first runners-up PHP75,000; and second runners-up PHP50,000. The winners will be determined based on food hygiene (1 5 percent), creativity and menu development (30 percent), preparation of ingredients (10 percent), application of cookery methods (15 percent) and presentation and taste (30 percent). Celebrity chefs, professional chefs and social media influencers were tapped as judges, Mangudadatu said. Source: Philippines News Agency