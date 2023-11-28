UP Mindanao Advocates for Sports-Related Academic Programs

Mindanao – The University of the Philippines Mindanao (UPMin) is actively encouraging students to consider pursuing degrees in sports science, highlighting the growing relevance of sports-related careers.

According to Philippines News Agency, sports science degrees open a variety of career paths, including roles in professional, collegiate, and high school sports programs. Abarca emphasized the university's goal to produce globally competitive graduates with intercultural skills, dedicated to promoting sports and human movement sciences in Mindanao through evidence-based instruction, research, extension, and public service.

The sports-related academic programs at UPMin are designed to provide students with knowledge in exercise physiology, human bioenergetics, sports performance, physical activity, and injury prevention. Abarca also noted that students are taught the socio-cultural aspects of sport and exercise to become well-rounded professionals in the field.

UPMin Chancellor Dr. Lyre Anni Murao highlighted the importance of integrating sports programs in higher education, offering students avenues to explore sports-related careers. Murao pointed out that sports should be seen as a viable career option alongside traditional paths such as engineering or medicine, and UPMin’s program allows students to incorporate sports into their professional trajectories.

The initiative comes as sports and fitness practitioners, coordinators, directors, and program heads in Mindanao gathered over the weekend to discuss strategic actions for sustainable sports development programs in the region.