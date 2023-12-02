UP Men and UE Women Triumph in UAAP Judo Championships

Marikina, Philippines - The University of the Philippines (UP) emerged victorious in the men's category of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 judo competitions, held at Marikina Sports Complex on Saturday. The team clinched the title bolstered by three additional gold medals won in various weight classes.

According to Philippines News Agency, World grappling champion Fierre Afan led the charge for UP, securing a win in the lightweight (-73kg) final against Edward Figueroa from the University of Santo Tomas (UST). Afan's victory was complemented by triumphs from Hyejun Lee in the featherweight (-55kg) category and Sean Levyn Panganiban in the extra-lightweight (-60kg) division. Earlier on Thursday, UP's Zarchie Garay and Jayvee Viron Ferrer won gold in the middleweight (-90kg) and half-middleweight (-81kg) categories, respectively. Overall, UP finished with a total of 48 points, comprising five gold, three silver, and four bronze medals.

UST secured the runner-up position in the men's division with a tally of 30 points, earned from two golds, four silvers, and four bronzes. De La Salle University followed with 14 points, and Ateneo de Manila University rounded off with four bronze medals.

In the women's category, the University of the East (UE) dominated by amassing 37 points, leading to their title win. UST once again finished as runner-up with 22 points, followed by Ateneo with 16 points, UP with 11 points, and De La Salle University with 10 points.

UP men's team coach Edgar Ordillas, reflecting on the journey to victory, emphasized the importance of perseverance and trust in the process. He remarked that the team's success was the culmination of years of dedicated effort and belief in their approach.

Jayvee Viron Ferrer, who was named the Most Valuable Player and a former Season 82 Rookie of the Year, expressed his satisfaction with the team's achievement. He highlighted the significance of this victory as a departure from their previous runner-up finishes and as a fulfillment of a personal commitment to coach Edgar Ordillas.