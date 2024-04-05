UP IX survives Ateneo, forces playoff with UST for last semis berth

MANILA : University of the Philippines defeated Ateneo de Manila University, 15-12, to keep its semifinal bid alive in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 baseball tournament at the UP baseball field in Diliman, Quezon City on Thursday night. The victory created a tie between the Fighting Maroons and the University of Santo Tomas Golden Sox at 4-6. They will dispute the last semis berth on Saturday at 8 a.m. in the same venue. The winner of the UP-UST playoff will face top seed and defending champion De La Salle University. Ateneo, who finished the elimination at 5-5, earned the No. 3 spot in the Final Four where it will meet twice-to-beat National University. "Iyan ang sinabi ko sa kanila, na dapat nating umasa sa unang dalawang laro: matalo sa Adamson, matalo sa UST, at manalo laban sa Ateneo, siguradong mayroong playoff sa ika-apat na puwesto (That's what I told them, that we should hope for the first two games: lose to Adamson, lose to UST, and then win against Ate neo, there's definitely a playoff for fourth place)," UP coach Anthony Dizer said. "Nagawa naman namin pero muntik pa rin, madami talagang errors, miscues sa kanila, pagkakamali sa judgment, sobrang agresibo, masyadong reckless, hindi na nakokontrol (We did it but there were a lot of errors, miscues, mistakes in judgment, too aggressive, too reckless, out of control)," he added. The Blue Eagles scored four runs in the seventh inning to post a 12-11 advantage, before national team pitcher Kobe Torres retired the next three batters to finish the frame. The Fighting Maroons played with more intensity in the next inning, coming up with four runs to claim victory after more than four hours. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency