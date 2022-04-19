﻿UP Fighting Maroons score 8th straight win

The University of the Philippines (UP) won for the eighth straight time this University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball season after edging Far Eastern University (FEU), 73-70, on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Despite a rare off-day for him, Zav Lucero, which only made seven markers, won it for UP as he drained the go-ahead basket with 1:27 left that broke a 70-all tie.

The team, however, could not close it out on its own as it missed crucial free throws, including two from Harold Alarcon with 5.9 seconds left that could have iced the game from there.

Luckily for them, RJ Abarrientos badly missed a heavily-contested three-pointer as time ran out on FEU’s chances to force overtime.

Rivero, who struggled in the first round of the eliminations, continued with his progress this season as he fired 19 points with five rebounds and two assists to lead the Fighting Maroons.

Carl Tamayo added 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, and three blocks.

Emman Ojuola tallied 16 markers, 14 boards, two blocks, and three steals for the Tamaraws, who momentarily dropped to sixth place at 3-6 following their third straight loss.

La Salle wins behind Winston’s hot game

In another game, La Salle clamped on the University of Santo Tomas (UST) with a 112-83 beating.

Despite having to play without Joaqui Manuel, who served his one-game suspension for his unsportsmanlike foul on Ange Kouame last week, the Green Archers made quick work of the Growling Tigers en route to their highest score since erupting for 115 points twice in 2015 thanks to an efficient shooting highlighted by Schonny Winston’s explosion.

Winston finished with 33 points, tying a league season-high, on 14-of-19 shooting, four rebounds, and two steals for La Salle, which moved up to 6-3 in the standings.

Winston became the first player to drop that many points for the Archers since Jamie Malonzo fired 34 back in 2019.

Balti Baltazar added 17 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, two steals, and one block.

Evan Nelle had a perfect field goal game, making all of his five shots including all of his four three-point attempts and finished with 16 points alongside two rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

Paul Manalang led UST, which fell to 3-6, with 14 markers, three boards, and three dimes.

Bryan Santos, who returned after serving his own ban, added 13 points, seven caroms, one block, and one steal.

Box Scores:

UP 73 — Rivero 19, Tamayo 14, Cansino 12, Alarcon 8, Lucero 7, Diouf 7, Cagulangan 3, Fortea 3, Webb 0, Abadiano 0, Spencer 0, Calimag 0, Catapusan 0.

FEU 70 — Ojuola 16, Abarrientos 13, Gonzales 13, Torres 9, Sandagon 6, Tempra 5, Alforque 3, Bienes 3, Li 2, Coquia 0, Sajonia 0.

Quarters: 16-17, 34-37, 57-54, 73-70.

DLSU (112) — Winston 33, Baltazar 17, Nelle 16, M. Phillips 15, Lojera 10, Nonoy 5, Cuajao 5, Galman 5, Escandor 2, B. Phillips 2, Cu 2, Lim 0, Nwankwo 0, Turco 0.

UST (83) — Manalang 14, Santos 13, Concepcion 12, Cabañero 11, Ando 10, Fontanilla 8, Garing 6, Gomez de Liaño 4, Samudio 3, Manaytay 2, Gesalem 0, Mantua 0, Yongco 0, Pangilinan 0, Herrera 0.

Quarterscores: 36-21, 58-46, 86-61, 112-83

Source: Philippines News Agency