UP ends slump in UAAP men’s volleyball

MANILA: The University of the Philippines finally barged into the win column after prevailing over Adamson University, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 28-26, in the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila on Saturday. Jaivee Malabanan had 14 attacks, two blocks, and one ace as the Fighting Maroons snapped an 11-game skid this season. 'Sobrang saya, kasi para sa amin, lahat ng oras namin ikino-commit namin sa training. Masaya na makita yung fruit ng paghihirap namin (We're so happy because we commit all our time to training. We're glad to see the fruit of our hard work)," said Malabanan, who also had 19 excellent receptions and nine digs. Angelo Lagando and Louis Gamban chipped in 13 points each while Daniel Nicolas had five attacks, four aces, and three blocks. Clarence Santiago made 26 excellent sets to go with seven points. Vip Isada, who returned as head coach after leaving in Season 75 (2012-13), was elated. "It was very good for us. It was our first win and I think the introduction of a new system and culture to the team were the ones that brought us to where we are now," he said. Back-to-back blocks by Leo Coguimbal and Jude Aguilar on Gamban gave Adamson a 26-25 lead in the fourth set. Nicolas and Brian Chavez scored in the succeeding plays for UP, and the match ended after Adamson's Dan Gutierrez made an error. Marc Paulino finished with 20 points, 17 on attacks, for the Soaring Falcons, who took their third consecutive loss for a 4-7 record. Francis Casas contributed 18 points, while Coguimbal and Aguilar added 12 and 11 points, respectively. Source: Philippines News Agency